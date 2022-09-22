Ravens prepare for Sunday square off against New England

Ravens prepare for Sunday square off against New England

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens have some scars from their last game.

There's the emotional impact of how they lost and the physical toll of injuries.

Marlon Humphrey and Devin Duvernay, two starters, both missed Wednesday practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the field but was a limited participant.

He wore a compression sleeve during practice and handed off but didn't throw.

Head coach John Harbaugh says the condition is normal.

Jackson says he'll be ready to throw when the Ravens play at New England Sunday.

You might expect Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a sore arm after his amazing game against the Ravens: 469 passing yards and 6 touchdowns. Four of those scores in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens saw a 21-point lead disappear in what ended up a stunning defeat.

The team is now trying to learn from its performance and move forward.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will square off against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m.