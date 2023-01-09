Ravens announce week of activities and events for playoffs

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced a week of playoff activities and events for fans Monday morning. Here's a list of the scheduled festivities:

Large Logo Stenciling | Tue. Jan. 10,

Ravens staff will visit City Hall (War Memorial Plaza) at 9 a.m. and Federal Hill after that to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass to kick off Wild Card Week in Baltimore.

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway | Thu. Jan. 12

From 6 to 10 a.m., fans can drive through at M&T Bank Stadium to get a free Ravens stencil on their cars in Lot D. Fans will also receive giveaways from the Ravens and M&T Bank, while members of the Marching Ravens, Cheerleaders and mascots will also be onsite.

Official Pop-Up Shop | Thu. Jan. 12 - Sat. Jan 14

The official Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns for three days at M&T Bank Stadium from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Free parking is available in Lot B, as fans will be able to choose from the largest selection of Ravens gear in the city to gear up for the NFL Playoffs.

Purple Friday Fuel-Up | Fri. Jan. 13

98 Rock's Justin, Scott and Spiegel morning show will broadcast live from Jimmy's Famous Seafood Restaurant on from 6 – 10 a.m. The Ravens' playoff Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop from 6:45 – 7:45 a.m. at the Fuel-Up with Ravens Legends, Cheerleaders, Marching Ravens, mascots and giveaways for fans.

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan | Fri. Jan. 13

The Ravens will make nine stops throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County on, beginning at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, before moving on to Dunkin' in Dundalk. The caravan will take Cheerleaders, mascots, Pep Band members and Ravens Legends to various schools and partner locations, which will also be donating items to teachers and students at participating schools.

Purple Friday Rallies, presented by Miller Lite | Fri. Jan. 13

The Ravens will bring Legends, Cheerleaders, Playmakers and mascots to two locations in Baltimore Friday night to cap their Playoff Purple Friday Caravan. Locations include Mother's North Grille at 6 p.m. (2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093) and Looney's Pub Perry Hall at 7:30 p.m. (8706 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236), with Miller Lite specials at both.

There are also a few contests Ravens fans are encouraged to partake in. To participate in the Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin', you can visit the Baltimore Ravens Week of Winning website.