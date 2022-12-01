Ravens players recovering from injuries attend practice ahead of Broncos game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' bounceback includes some player comebacks.

Spirits lifted at practice today with the return of starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley had missed the last game with an ankle injury.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was also on the field for the first time since he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October.

Starting safety Marcus Williams was wearing a cast on his broken wrist.

He has been out for two months. But also, he has been gearing up for his comeback.

Additionally, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field today after he sat out the Jacksonville game with a knee injury.

WJZ's Mark Viviano talked to Hamilton about coming back after watching from the sidelines for the first time in his young career.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was scheduled to meet with reporters today but didn't show up.

The Ravens said he needed to be with the training staff after practice and will speak to the press tomorrow.

Jackson has yet to address his controversial social media message that followed Sunday's loss.

The Denver Broncos come to town to take on the Ravens Sunday.

You can catch the game on WJZ.

The kickoff is at 1 p.m.