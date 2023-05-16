Ravens' new receiver Zay Flowers gifts father brand-new car
BALTIMORE - Ravens' new wide receiver Zay Flowers made gave back to one of his biggest supporters.
The first-round wide receiver from Boston College bought his father a brand-new car.
The NFL shared a video of Flowers surprising his father.
Flowers was selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Flowers, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, caught 78 passes last season with Boston College, for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.