Ravens' new receiver Zay Flowers gifts father brand-new car

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Ravens' new wide receiver Zay Flowers made gave back to one of his biggest supporters.

The first-round wide receiver from Boston College bought his father a brand-new car.

The NFL shared a video of Flowers surprising his father.

Flowers was selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, caught 78 passes last season with Boston College, for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:36 PM

