Ravens' new receiver Zay Flowers gifts father brand-new car

BALTIMORE - Ravens' new wide receiver Zay Flowers made gave back to one of his biggest supporters.

The first-round wide receiver from Boston College bought his father a brand-new car.

.@ZayFlowers wasted no time giving back to his biggest supporters, gifting his Dad with a brand new car 🥹 🚗 pic.twitter.com/oqNVeHXrpK — NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2023

The NFL shared a video of Flowers surprising his father.

Flowers was selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, caught 78 passes last season with Boston College, for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.