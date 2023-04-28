Ravens choose WR Zay Flowers with first round pick of 2023 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers, from Boston College, with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I'm ready to get to work," Flowers said after he was selected. "We have the fanbase out here. Let's go get some wins."

Flowers, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, caught 78 passes last season with Boston College, for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NFL Network compared Flowers to former Ravens' wide receiver Steve Smith.

He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

According to NFL.com, Flowers' strengths are: Sudden feet to slip press and race ahead of coverage; Stair-steps man coverage out of leveraged positioning; Routes are fast and maintain their momentum through turns; Lower body flexion to corner tightly at break points; Hands are average but overall ball skills impress; Tracks and catches deep balls with above average poise; Works back to the throw when needed; Very slippery as an open-field runner.

"Anytime I touch the ball, I feel I can score," Flowers said. "Whatever you need me to do, I'm going to do it."

Flowers joins a wide receiver room with Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.

It's third time in five drafts that Baltimore took a wideout in the first round. The Ravens picked Marquise Brown in 2019 and Bateman in 2021. Bateman has struggled to stay healthy and Brown was traded last year for a first-round pick.

The Ravens' next pick in the third round, pick No. 86. They will also select in the fourth round (124), fifth round (157) and sixth round (199).

Hours earlier, the Ravens announced they agreed to a five-year contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

