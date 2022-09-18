Ravens leads Dolphins 28-7 at Halftime

BALTIMORE-- The Ravens lead the Dolphins 28-7 at the half.

The first half was all about the numbers for Baltimore. Two of the Ravens touchdowns, a 103 kick return touchdown by Devin Duvernay and a 75 yard catch and run by Rashod Bateman, took a total of 23 seconds.

Mark Andrews scored 1 yard touchdown. Moments before, he scored on a 25 yard catch but the officials ruled him down at the 1.

Demarcus Robinson scored with 12 yard touchdown with his first reception of day.

Lamar Jackson, nearly flawless against Miami. 3 touchdowns and just 2 incompletions in the first half.

The defense is also off to a strong start with two interceptions from Marcus Williams and a Justin Houston sack.

Unfortunately the injury bug caught up with the Ravens again, linebacker Steven Means was carted off and ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. The Dolphins will receive the kick to start the 2nd half.