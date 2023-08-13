Ravens take the lead in the third quarter in preseason opener

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens came into the preseason opener against the Eagles on Saturday night with a 23-game preseason win streak.

Philadelphia scored on their first drive, which ended in a 45-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.

The Ravens went three and out on their first drive, but the second drive was much better.

Josh Johnson started as Lamar Jackson and most of the starters did not suit up.

The 17-year veteran hit Devin Duvernay on a seven-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to give the Ravens a seven-to-three lead.

The big play on that drive was a 37-yard run by Justice Hill.

The Eagles added another field goal to cut the Raven's lead to 7-to-6 with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Ravens' Justin Tucker hit a 60-yard field as half-time came to a close to cut the Eagles' lead to 13-10 in the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

Tyler Huntley started the second half.

He capped off a 13-play 79-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace to vie the Ravens a 17-to-13 lead.