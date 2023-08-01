Ravens' LB Patrick Queen working to earn next contract on the field

BALTIMORE - Linebacker Patrick Queen is in a "prove-it year," meaning he is playing for his next contract.

This offseason, the Ravens declined Queen's fifth-year team option, making this the final year on his rookie deal.

"I was pissed myself but, at the end of the day, I get to go out here and play football in the National Football League," Queen said. "Not too many people get to do that. My faith is strong, and I believe in God for what I want. At the end of the day, I'm going to come out here and give it 100 percent effort for my teammates and my coaches, for my family, and be the best player I can be."

While Queen said he was disappointed with the Ravens' decision not to pick up his fifth-year, he has spoken with head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

And now, he's just looking to play out this season and see where it takes him.

"I talked to Harbs, I talked to Eric and everything is good and settling right now. I'm not focused on the contract, I'm just looking to play ball," Queen said.

Harbaugh said Queen has shown up at Ravens training camp with a positive attitude and mentality.

"I think the sky's the limit for Patrick. My expectation for Patrick is to have a stellar season," Harbaugh said. "It has only been affirmed by the way he has practiced, the way he has carried himself. He is in a contract year, and sometimes guys get distracted, but he has not been distracted at all. He is locked in on the mission ahead."

Queen has started all 50 of the games that he has played over the past three seasons.

Last year, he recorded 117 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five sacks.

"I haven't even scratched the surface of being the player that I can be," Queen said. "Everybody here knows it. I'm out here just trying to get better and trying to compete and master my craft. I think when I do that, the whole league is going to be on notice."

But whether Queen remains in Baltimore next year, or signs elsewhere, he knows it's up to him to earn that next contract.

"At the end of the day, I get to play football and make the market what I want it to be," Queen said. "So I'm just going to go out there and have fun with my teammates and play ball."

Since Oct. 31, 2022, Queen has been alongside Roquan Smith, making it one of the most lethal linebacker groups in the National Football League.

Last season, the Ravens defense ranked third against the run and 26th against the pass.