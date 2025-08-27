Baltimore Ravens make Kyle Hamilton the NFL's highest-paid safety with $100.4 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million extension with star safety Kyle Hamilton.

The deal includes $82 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the terms weren't announced.

Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, is entering his fourth NFL season. Baltimore drafted the 24-year-old in the first round in 2022 as the 14th overall pick. He has performed brilliantly since then, helping the Ravens to NFC North titles each of the past two seasons with his versatility in their defensive scheme.

The Ravens said they picked up Hamilton's fifth-year option in April and put him under contract for the 2026 season as they continued to work on a long-term deal.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the deal makes Hamilton the league's highest-paid safety.

"The highest-paid safety in the NFL. That's a responsibility that we don't take lightly," DeCosta said in a Ravens news article. "Kyle has proven that he's going to carry that very well, and we expect him to be an impact player in our defense for years to come."

Hamilton's NFL achievements

According to the report, Hamilton can play multiple defense positions at a high level.

"Behind the scenes, Kyle prepares as good as anybody," Secondary Coach Chuck Pagano said. "He watches a ton of film, so he's got almost every play kind of whittled down to one or two plays in every situation, so [it] gives him a chance to make plays."

The Ravens reported that Hamilton had the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade in 2024 and was the NFL's top safety in defensive yards per completion allowed.

He is also the youngest Ravens player to have a game with multiple interceptions.