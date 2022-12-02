Ravens' Jackson apologizes for profanity-laced response to fan on social media

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized after he used vulgar language to respond to a fan following a disappointing loss last Sunday in Jacksonville.

"It happens. I apologize if I hurt any feelings out there. My bad," Jackson said.

Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting that the star quarterback "asking for $250 mil guaranteed" leave in free agency at the end of this season because "games like this should not come down to" kicker Justin Tucker. The fan added "Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team."

The Ravens were coming off a 28-27 loss in which the Jaguars scored a game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining.

Tucker attempted a 67-yard field goal, which would have been an NFL record, but it fell short.

Jackson responded to the fan on social media:

"Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did (expletive) but eat (expletive)," Jackson said.

He said he then deleted the post because his girlfriend told him to.

Jackson said on Friday that he was acting out of anger because the Ravens had just lost.

"I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn't thinking about actions," Jackson said. "I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss, no smiles. I feel like the fans should be mad too, not mad at us because we tried."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he addressed the social media response with Jackson, and that it was out of the quarterback's character.

"I just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after a game, especially after a loss," Harbaugh said. "It is never going to be positive. It's not going to be a nice place, and I think that is kind of reflected in Lamar's response because what he said is so out of character for him."

Jackson also responded earlier this week to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, who wrote that Jackson responded to the fan's post with a "profanity-laced tweet that included an anti-gay phrase."

Jackson clarified his tweet while telling Hensley "this is defamation of my character."

"Not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race," Jackson added.

The Ravens (7-4) are preparing to play the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.