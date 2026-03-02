Ravens hire Nic Gill from New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team to be VP of health and performance

The Baltimore Ravens hired Nic Gill as their vice president of health and performance on Monday after he previously spent nearly two decades with New Zealand's national rugby team.

Gill joined the All Blacks for a season in 2004 as assistant strength and conditioning coach. He rejoined to lead the strength and conditioning program in 2008. The All Blacks won World Cups in rugby in 2011 and 2015.

"Coming from New Zealand to the NFL is a big move for my family and me, but it's one we're genuinely excited about," Gill said in a statement. "The Ravens have a strong reputation for doing things the right way, and I'm grateful for the chance to bring my knowledge and experience here, learn from everyone around me and contribute to something special in Baltimore."