Ravens hire Maryland native Dennard Wilson to be defensive backs coach

BALTIMORE - Maryland native Dennard Wilson is returning home to join the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff.

Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh announced Wilson will be the team's defensive backs coach.

Wilson, an Upper Marlboro native, played his college football at the University of Maryland.

"Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way," Harbaugh said. "Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We're excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he's looking forward to coming home to Maryland."

Wilson, 40, enters his 12th year as an NFL coach and ninth leading defensive backs at the pro level. He most recently spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs (2022) and as defensive backs coach (2021).

Wilson first entered the NFL coaching ranks with the St. Louis Rams in 2012, following a four-year stint as a pro scout with the Chicago Bears (2008-11). Before serving on the Eagles' staff, Wilson spent four years with the New York Jets (2017-20).

Wilson was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at cornerback and safety for the Maryland Terrapins, appearing in 42 games (30 starts) from 2000-03.