Ravens get locked into sixth seed, head toward playoff game against Cincinnati

BALTIMORE -- In the final game of the regular season, the Ravens decided to rest many of the team's starting players—and it showed.

Quarterback Anthony Brown made his first career start and went 19 of 44 for 286 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Bengals took advantage of their opportunities, scoring touchdowns on all 3 of Brown's turnovers. In the end, Cincinnati walked away with a 27-16 win over Baltimore.

CIN 27, BAL 16 final.

Ravens end reg season 10-7 (3 losses in last 4 gms).

Didn't score more than 17 points in any of last 6 gms.

Get offensive starters Dobbins, Andrews, Zeitler back next wk & perhaps Lamar Jackson & Marcus Peters#NFLPlayoffs 🏈@WJZ @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 8, 2023

The offense also saw running back Gus Edwards leave early with a head injury and he entered concussion protocol.

Despite Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and Kevin Zeitler among the players sitting out, the Ravens' offense amassed 386 total yards while the Bengals had 257.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 60 yards and had the Ravens' lone touchdown. His first touchdown since week nine against the Saints.

The Ravens have finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. With the Bills winning against New England and the Ravens' loss, Baltimore is locked into the sixth seed and will travel back to Cincinnati for the Wild Card round next weekend.

The date and time are to be decided.