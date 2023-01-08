Live Blog: Ravens Vs. Bengals Week 18 Game Update

BALTIMORE -- In the final game of the regular season, the Ravens decided to rest many of the team's starting players—and it showed.

Quarterback Anthony Brown made his first career start and went 19 of 44 for 286 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Bengals took advantage of their opportunities, scoring touchdowns on all 3 of Brown's turnovers. In the end, Cincinnati walked away with a 27-16 win over Baltimore.

The offense also saw running back Gus Edwards leave early with a head injury and he entered concussion protocol.

Despite Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and Kevin Zeitler among the players sitting out, the Ravens' offense amassed 386 total yards while the Bengals had 257.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 60 yards and had the Ravens' lone touchdown. His first touchdown since week nine against the Saints.

The Ravens have finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. With the Bills winning against New England and the Ravens' loss, Baltimore is locked into the sixth seed and will travel back to Cincinnati for the Wild Card round next weekend.

The date and time are to be decided.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:45 p.m. Justin Tucker's 3rd field goal of the day makes it a 27-16 Bengals lead.

3:26 p.m. Justin Tucker hits another field goal for the Ravens and the Bengals lead is now 27-13.

3:07 p.m. Justin Tucker kicks a 26-yard field goal to make it and 24-10 Bengals lead.

2:52 p.m. Good start to the second half for the Ravens defense forcing a Bengals 3 and out.

2:39 p.m. The Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 at halftime. Baltimore has 163 total yards compared to 167 for Cincinnati.

2:28 p.m. The Bengals score a touchdown on an Anthony Brown sack-fumble. Cincinnati has scored 21 points off the Ravens 3 turnovers and lead it 24-7 in the final seconds of the first half.

2:19 p.m. The Ravens get on the board, Kenyan Drake scores a 4-yard touchdown and the Bengals lead 17-7 late in the first half.

1:46 p.m. The Bengals cash in on another Ravens turnover. Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase for a 26-yard touchdown. Bengals lead 17-0.

1:41 p.m. Anthony Brown is intercepted on the 2nd straight drive, this time by Mike Hilton. Bengals take over.

1:34 p.m. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. Bengals lead the Ravens 10-0 in the 1st.

1:27 p.m. Anthony Brown is hit while he throws and Jessie Bates comes up with the interception for the Bengals.

1:22 p.m. The Ravens defense holds and the Bengals settle for a 34-yard field goal. Cincinnati leads 3-0 late in the 1st quarter.

1:18 p.m. Daryl Worley deflects a pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase at the last second. Great defense by Worley on what would have been a touchdown.