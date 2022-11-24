Ravens explain which teammates would make the best and worst Thanksgiving guests

Ravens claim the best and worst teammate to invite over for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE - On Thanksgiving, families have that one guest they wish they didn't invite.

However, there is always that one guest who is the life of the party.

We asked Ravens players to tell us who they would and wouldn't invite over on Thanksgiving Day.

For offensive lineman Morgan Moses, he will share meals with the rest of the offensive line.

"I would have to say the o-line as a group," Moses said. "We don't travel in ones and twos. We travel as a whole group. It's always a pleasure to break bread with those guys."

Running back JK Dobbins would welcome over wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

Odafe Oweh told WJZ that rookie David Ojabo would be his guest.

"Probably my man Ojabo. We would probably do the same stuff, relax and chill after," Oweh said.

Other than the obvious choice, Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell says he would have fun with teammate Justin Madubuike.

"Everyone would be happy if Lamar comes because everyone loves Lamar," Campbell said. "I think it would be fun to have Madubuike over because I am always trying to school him, and I feel like I have to school him on Thanksgiving. We will do Thanksgiving right."

For humor, Patrick Queen would invite either Justin Madubuike or Marlon Humphrey.

"If you want to sit there and laugh all day, probably Justin Madubuike or Marlon Humphrey," Queen said. "If you want just a chill, cool vibe, that will probably be Chuch (Clark)."

Geno Stone agrees that Humphrey would add some energy to the party.

"Probably Marlon, he's just funny. He's someone you can have a conversation with," Stone said.

That's the opposite of who Dobbins would invite.

In fact, Humphrey would be Dobbins least favorite guest.

Oweh said he wouldn't invited Travis Jones or Justin Madubuike.

"They will probably will sloppy eaters, leave a mess, probably never be done eating," Oweh said.

Campbell thinks Ben Cleveland "will probably eat all of the food."

And Queen says no to Stone because "He is aggravating."

But then again, Stone would not offer Queen an invite.

"My locker-mate Patrick Queen," Stone said. "He's always quiet. You can never have conversations with PQ."