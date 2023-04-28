Ravens draft pick Zay Flowers celebrated by Dunkin' Donuts with face on pastries

BALTIMORE -- First-round draft pick Zay Flowers is the newest face to grace the Ravens roster—and also the newest face on someone's breakfast doughnut.

Dunkin' Donuts decided to welcome the Florida native with a tasty pastry that had his face pasted across it. The doughnuts were delivered to the Baltimore Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills, according to Dunkin' Donuts staff.

The doughnut company gave the football player some of its branded merchandise and a Dunkin' gift card, too, Dunkin' Donuts staff said.

He also received a delivery of his favorite order—a Sausage, Egg and Cheese on English Muffin and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, according to Dunkin' Donuts staff.