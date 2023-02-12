Watch CBS News
'I'm coming back, baby': Ravens' Calais Campbell commits to returning for 16th NFL season

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell threw away any rumors that he is ready to retire.

Campbell announced on NFL GameDay on NFL Network that he will be returning next year for his 16th season.

"I'm coming back, baby," Campbell said.

Campbell was in Arizona where he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

The veteran from the University of Miami is one sack shy of 100 in his career.

Campbell is under contract with the Ravens through the 2023 season.

According to reports, he will have a $9.4 million salary-cap hit, the fifth highest on the team.

Still, the Ravens are projected to attempt to fit Lamar Jackson's franchise tag in the cap as well.

Campbell, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year for off-the-field contributions, is a six-time Pro Bowler.

The has 809 tackles, 99 sacks, 57 pass deflections, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

