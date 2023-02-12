'I'm coming back, baby': Ravens' Calais Campbell commits to returning for 16th NFL season

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell threw away any rumors that he is ready to retire.

Campbell announced on NFL GameDay on NFL Network that he will be returning next year for his 16th season.

"I'm coming back, baby," Campbell said.

.@CalaisCampbell signs off for the day by confirming that he will be back for a 16th NFL season and picking the @Eagles to win #SuperBowlLVII 👀



Campbell was in Arizona where he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

The veteran from the University of Miami is one sack shy of 100 in his career.

Campbell is under contract with the Ravens through the 2023 season.

According to reports, he will have a $9.4 million salary-cap hit, the fifth highest on the team.

Still, the Ravens are projected to attempt to fit Lamar Jackson's franchise tag in the cap as well.

Campbell, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year for off-the-field contributions, is a six-time Pro Bowler.

The has 809 tackles, 99 sacks, 57 pass deflections, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career.