Ravens defer questions on Lamar Jackson, focus on NFL Draft

BALTIMORE - With Lamar Jackson's status looming over the Ravens' offseason plans, General Manager Eric DeCosta declined to take any questions about their quarterback.

The Ravens' applied the non-exclusive $32 million franchise tag on Jackson, which gave him the freedom to negotiate contracts with other teams. The Ravens can match any offer or pick up two first round draft picks.

But currently, the two sides are at an impasse on contract negotiations.

Last month, Jackson said he demanded to be traded.

When Ravens' brass sat at the podium Wednesday during their Draft Luncheon, the topic of Jackson was off-limits.

"I understand the need to ask those kinds of questions," DeCosta said. "I think, out of respect for the process, this is a draft luncheon. We are going to keep as much of this discussion as we can to the draft to the coming weeks, building the best football team we can."

DeCosta has said that he wants Jackson to remain in Baltimore, but aside from reports of the two being far apart on an agreement, he has continuously said he won't discuss the contract talks.

"I think we've spoken about this situation probably five different times this spring in various different press conferences," DeCosta said.

Before the press conference started, Ravens' public relations said they weren't going to be talking about Jackson.

Instead, all of the focus is on the NFL Draft, which starts on April 27.

WJZ's Alex Glaze asked DeCosta about this year's quarterback class and if the Ravens are looking the position differently.

"Depends on the board," DeCosta said. "We have quarterbacks in our top 31, so based on simple math, I would have to say yes."

The Ravens have five picks in the draft, starting at pick No. 22.

"We see the draft as a great opportunity for us to get better as a team," DeCosta said. "We have five picks. I wish we had more. Our goal is probably to get more along the way if we can depending on how things fall."

It is no secret the Ravens covet more offensive weapons and a lockdown cornerback.

"It's a strong position," DeCosta said about the cornerback position. "There are probably four or five guys that you would say is a first-round type of guy, maybe six guys. Plus, we have a history of drafting defense in the first round. We love corners."

The Ravens also like some of the wide receivers in this year's draft class.

Maybe that would be an option in the first round?

"It's a strong receiver class," DeCosta said. "We see a multitude of guys that can go in the first couple of rounds."

In addition to the draft, the Ravens talked a little bit about free agency.

Recently, they signed receiver Nelson Agholor and there are reports that they have offered a contract to receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"For us, the draft will always be paramount," DeCosta said. "It will always be the biggest and best way for us to build our team."

"You look at the way that we're built, we're not a team that you think would go out and add a lot of free agents because all of the draft picks we've had," Head coach John Harbaugh said.