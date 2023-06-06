Ravens' coach expects RB JK Dobbins to 'be determined' when he reports for offseason activities

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are in Owings Mills for final voluntary organized activities.

Next week, the session is mandatory.

But on Tuesday, practice was lightly attended. There were a number of notable absences.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues his commitment to participate.

Baltimore…. #Ravensflock i hope Im here till the end of my career… I love you 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) June 1, 2023

He took part in all three of the organized team activity sessions this week. His presence is vital as the team learns a new offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

Some of the key wide receivers missing Tuesday included Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn't practiced yet as a Raven, and Rashod Bateman.

Another notable absence was running back JK Dobbins, who is not attended any of the voluntary camps.

Dobbins posted some social media comments stating he wants to "be a Raven for life," which would indicate he wants a contract extension beyond this year.

Head Coach John Harbaugh addressed Dobbins' absence.

"We want him back but who knows the future," Harbaugh said. "Nobody knows the future. If someone can tell me if JK will be back next year, I would like to know. I know JK, when he gets back here, he will be determined. His energy will be high. I know he will be in great shape because I know who he is as a person and I expect great things out of him this year"

Ravens Super Bowl champ Torrey Smith was at Tuesday's practice doing some job shadowing with the coaching staff.

Smith joins us each week on WJZ on our "Purple Playbook" show.

Players are required to attend mandatory camp next week-.

Those who don't attend can be fined, with the exception of players with injuries or other valid absence reasons.