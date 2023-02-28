Ravens' cheerleading squad hosting open auditions this weekend

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will be trying out some new cheerleaders this weekend.

Auditions for the Ravens' cheerleading squad will take place on Saturday, March 4 at the Merritt Downtown Athletic Club, located at 210 E. Centre Street in Baltimore.

For those looking to apply this season, all tryout information can be found at here. Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

On March 4, on-site registration will be held between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., and material will be taught from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, with callbacks taking place Sunday (3/5).

In addition to performing at all Ravens home games, cheerleaders may have opportunities to travel to USO Military Tours, the NFL Pro Bowl and the NFL Draft.