Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ready to take on next steps as team leader

BALTIMORE - Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is getting ready for his seventh training camp with the team.

The former first-round pick from Alabama believes this year's team could be the best he has been on.

The Ravens' roster is loaded with superstar players earning superstar salaries.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a deal that makes him the highest-paid in NFL history, and he will be throwing passes to Odell Beckham Jr.

And that's after the Ravens locked in others with big contracts with linebacker Roquan Smith, for $100 million, and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, for $100 million.

Humphrey is also in the $100 million club.

They are all good players with big money and high expectations.

"So, the only thing I feel for us, we've got the pieces," Humphrey said. "It's just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works and putting out a product.

It's really easy to talk about all the great receivers we've got, all the great running backs we've got, all the great DBs we've got, the good d-line, but I think this is the year of just proving it."

Humphrey has grown into a veteran leader since he was drafted 16th overall in 2017 from the University of Alabama.

"It's definitely come full circle," Humphrey said. "When I first got here, I had Sizz [Terrell Suggs], [Eric] Weddle, B-Carr [Brandon Carr], Jimmy [Smith]. I honestly didn't see it then because there were just so many guys that were those leaders for me that I still look up to, guys that just put so much in my ear. But the last year or two, you start realizing, you're telling stories that nobody else was here [for] other than you. You feel like a young guy and then you realize you're not a young guy. You've got guys coming up, 'Man, I watched you in high school,' and I'm like, 'OK, like what are you trying to say?' So, you kind of just realize it's kind of your time to do that now."

While Humphrey leads in the locker room, and on the field, he said he has the backing of his bosses, from Owner Steve Bisciotti to General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"I just love it here, honestly," Humphrey said. "I can't really stress it enough, how they've brought me in. I came in at 20 [years old]. I've really tried to earn these guys' respect, honestly. I've just tried to come [and] do things the right way. I just feel like I'm a product of my parents. I got lucky enough to be fortunate enough to get a really good mom and dad and I just try to not shy too much away from their teachings."

Humphrey and the Ravens' defnese gave up the fifth fewest points in the NFL last season.

Pair that with an improved offense and there is reason for optimist in 2023.