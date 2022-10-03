Ravens 'Caw to Action' with day of volunteer work in Greater Baltimore area

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens had a day off of practice Monday.

The players didn't take a day off of serving and giving back in the community.

Through their Caw to Action program, the Ravens were around the Baltimore community Monday helping those who need it. Nearly 40 organizations were involved this year.

The goal of Monday's "Caw to Action" was to total three million volunteer minutes, and a few Ravens players helped eclipse that goal.

"It's a great day, phenomenal project to really make sure that we unite others," said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Maryland.

Safety Marcus Williams served meals to the less fortunate. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson visited ShareBaby, Maryland to assemble packs full of baby gear and diapers to people who need them.

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum spent time with children, and kicker Justin Tucker loaded up the Ravens Bookmobile at the Maryland Book Bank.

"Every little bit counts," Tucker said. "We're just helping out a little bit ourselves today."

Josh Oliver and Raleigh Webb removed invasive species to restore a meadow at Irvine Nature Center, a nonprofit environmental education organization.

Caw to Action is an annual volunteer day in the Greater Baltimore area with the Ravens partnering with the United Way of Central Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Queen an Anthony Brown helped organize athletic wear for children.

Tucker said that guys like Ed Reed and Ray Lewis – who made it a point to give back – showed him that community outreach can make a big difference.

"If we can inspire just one person at a time, that's a big deal to us," Tucker said. "All of those little things, when added together, matter. They add up. Just being able to be a part of that in a small way is not just important to me and my teammates, but our whole organization."