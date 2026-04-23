Who is Olaivavega Ioane, the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 first-round draft pick?

The Baltimore Ravens selected offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, from Penn State, with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The last time the Ravens picked 14th, they selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in 2022. Hamilton is a three-time NFL All-Pro for the Ravens.

Baltimore has 11 selections in the draft. On Friday, the Ravens have pick 45 in the second round and No. 80 in the third round.

The NFL Draft began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the fourth year in a row that a quarterback was selected first.

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