Who is Zion Young, the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 second-round draft pick?

The Baltimore Ravens chose defensive end Zion Young from the University of Missouri as their 45th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Second round pick, Young joins Olaivavega Ioane, an offensive lineman from Penn State, and the team's first-round pick.

The Ravens have a total of 11 picks in the 2026 draft. The team had one pick in the first round and one in the second.

The team will get pick No. 80 in round three, along with eight more picks in rounds four through seven.