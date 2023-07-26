Excitement builds as Ravens tackle 2023 Training Camp

BALTIMORE - Summer's over for the Baltimore Ravens. Class is now in session.

The six-week summer grind to prepare for the season starts Wednesday afternoon at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The Ravens' veterans reported to the training facility on Tuesday, and they will join the younger players on the practice field for the first time.

"It's real exciting, obviously getting back to playing football," Ravens' offensive lineman Morgan Moses said. "Just the changes that we made as an organization and as a team, it's hard not to get excited."

The Ravens will have 18 open, limited-capacity practices for the public, plus an open practice Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

"When fans are paying their hard-earned money to drive down here just to watch us practice, you definitely want to give them a show, especially those who are not fortunate enough to make it up to the games," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said.

Through the grueling heat of practices, Smith adds that it's the energy from the fanbase that keeps the players motivated.

"I'm looking forward to chatting and mingling with as many fans as I can over camp because I think it means the world to them," Smith said. "They give us way more support than sometimes I feel like we deserve."

The Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles Aug. 12 for their first preseason game. Following two joint practices with the Washington Commanders, the Ravens will play in Landover for a preseason game on Aug. 21.

They play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 26 in their preseason finale.

The Ravens, who finished with a 10-7 record last season and were second in the AFC North, open the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

So here are some storylines to follow:

Lamar Jackson will get a chance to air the ball out this season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense. In 12 games last season, Jackson completed 62 percent of his passes. Plus, Jackson got paid in the offseason - a five-year, $260 million extension.

"I'm excited for all of the Baltimore fans, really everybody, to see the difference of what this offense could be," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "This is going to be a different offense. We are going to be able to throw the ball and do good things."

Health issues have plagued the Ravens the past few seasons. Jackson missed the final five regular season games, and the playoff game, last season. Rashod Bateman played just seven games before his season was lost with an injured foot.

Revamped wide receiver corps has six former first-round draft picks - Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Loquan Treadwell and Rashod Bateman. Last season, the Ravens' leading wide receiver was Demarcus Robinson with 458 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. brings flashy catches to the field, but will he be the No. 1 receiver the Ravens need him to be? Beckham hasn't played since he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in February 2022.

The offensive line has a veteran group looking to protect Lamar Jackson. That includes Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler. They all played together on the line last season.

"The left guard spot is wide open but we are challenging those guys to step up, and whoever takes that spot, we will bring them along," Moses said.

The Ravens boast one of the best defensive backfields in football. They are powered by safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, and Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphey.

The linebacker corps could be the catalyst of the Ravens' defense. Roquan Smith signed a $100 million contract extension last January. Patrick Queen is playing in his contract year.

Rushing the passer will be a part of the Ravens' game plan that will be looked at. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the leading sack returner with 5.5 last year. They are hoping Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo pick up the slack.

"It only matters what you do in between those lines. What are we going to do for mental intensity and attention to detail?" Smith said. "If we do what we need to do, I think the sky is the limit for all of us."

The Ravens want to take that next step. They lost to the Bengals, 24-17, in the playoffs without quarterback Lamar Jackson. That loss left a sour taste in their mouths.

"I think we've gotten close," Andrews said. "I think that has to be something that drives you, which drives each of us who have been here and played here during those years. We do have high expectations."