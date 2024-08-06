Rapper T.I. mistakenly arrested in Atlanta for man wanted in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- T.I., an Atlanta-based rapper, was arrested Sunday night after police mistook his identity for a man wanted in Baltimore, according to a TMZ report.

The three-time Grammy award-winning rapper, whose government name is Clifford Harris, was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta after police mistook him for a man with the same name who has a warrant out for his arrest in Baltimore.

Harris, the man police are looking for, is wanted for violent behavior towards a woman, stalking, and gun mishandling, TMZ reports.

After being taken to a county jail, T.I. underwent an automatic extradition hearing since the warrant was issued in Baltimore.

The judge reviewed and dismissed the extradition order.

He was released within two hours of his arrest, according to Steve Sadow, the rapper's attorney.