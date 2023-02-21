Randallstown woman stabbed, carjacked at Washington, D.C., gas station

BALTIMORE - A Randallstown woman was stabbed and carjacked by three women at a Washington, D.C., gas station on Sunday, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the report of a carjacking on Rhode Island Avenue.

The driver of the car was reportedly stabbed in her right shoulder while she was fueling her car.

The woman reported to police that two Black females and a white female surrounded the car. They told the passenger of the car to get out and the driver was stabbed with a pocket knife, according to the incident report.

All three suspects got in the vehicle and took off.

The car, an iPhone and purse and wallet were stolen.