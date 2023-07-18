Watch CBS News
Local News

Raising Cane's opens Westminster location

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Raising Cane's has debuted a new location Tuesday morning in Maryland.

The fast food hot spot known for its chicken fingers, Cane sauce and buttery Texas toast opened July 18 in Westminster with giveaways and raffles. 

The restaurant held a "20 lucky raffle" where 20 lucky customers at the opening received free Cane's for a year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Carroll Country Chamber of Commerce to open its doors to customers.

There was also a reward for the first 100 dine-in customers: a free commemorative t-shirt and a Box Combo Card that will be valid until the customers' next visit.

The restaurant is also making a $1,000 donation to Find Your Purpose, a Carrol County-based organization that aims to empower and elevate people of all ages through mentorship. 

Customers will be able to purchase Raising Cane's through the double drive-thru, mobile app, take out or dine-in. Raising Cane's at Westminster will be open from 10-12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday & 10-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.