Raising Cane's opens Westminster location

BALTIMORE — Raising Cane's has debuted a new location Tuesday morning in Maryland.

The fast food hot spot known for its chicken fingers, Cane sauce and buttery Texas toast opened July 18 in Westminster with giveaways and raffles.

The restaurant held a "20 lucky raffle" where 20 lucky customers at the opening received free Cane's for a year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Carroll Country Chamber of Commerce to open its doors to customers.

There was also a reward for the first 100 dine-in customers: a free commemorative t-shirt and a Box Combo Card that will be valid until the customers' next visit.

The restaurant is also making a $1,000 donation to Find Your Purpose, a Carrol County-based organization that aims to empower and elevate people of all ages through mentorship.

Customers will be able to purchase Raising Cane's through the double drive-thru, mobile app, take out or dine-in. Raising Cane's at Westminster will be open from 10-12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday & 10-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.