Rain & cooler weather return to Maryland by mid-week

After a beautiful start to the week, the weather pattern across the region is set to take a cooler and wetter turn. Monday delivered sunshine and mild temperatures across the Baltimore area, with afternoon highs comfortably climbing into the 70s under clear skies. That quiet trend continues Monday night, with a refreshing drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will settle near 50 degrees under starry skies — a cool but seasonable night for mid-May.

Tuesday morning will bring more sunshine, though it won't last long. Clouds will steadily increase through the afternoon as a slow-moving storm system begins to move in from the west. Despite the thickening cloud cover, afternoon temperatures should still reach the low 70s, slightly above average for this time of year. Rain is not expected during the day Tuesday, but umbrellas will be needed by nightfall.

Rain becomes widespread Tuesday night and continues through much of the day Wednesday. This will be a soaking rain for the region, with rainfall totals up to 1 inch possible in some spots by the time the system begins to ease. The steady precipitation, combined with a persistent and breezy east wind, will hold temperatures down significantly on Wednesday. Highs may struggle to reach the 60-degree mark, making it feel more like early April than late May.

The gloomy, damp pattern holds through Thursday as well. Overcast skies and scattered showers will remain in place, keeping conditions cool and raw with highs again near 60. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday night into Friday as the back edge of the storm system slowly drags through the Mid-Atlantic. While rainfall amounts will be lighter and more intermittent by then, the overall gray and damp feel will continue. Friday's highs will moderate slightly but stay in the 60s.

Heading into the weekend, a gradual drying trend will begin. Saturday won't be a total washout, but lingering clouds and a chance of a stray shower — mainly east of I-95 or in the western Maryland mountains — will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees, still a touch below seasonal norms. While the day won't be perfect, it will mark a transition toward drier conditions.

Sunday is shaping up to be the best day of the extended forecast. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny, with more seasonable temperatures returning. Expect highs in the low 70s with light winds and dry air — a great day for outdoor plans, yard work, or just some fresh air after a stretch of unsettled weather.

Clouds will return on Monday as another system begins to approach from the west. A few scattered showers are possible late in the day, but much of Monday should remain dry. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, slightly above average and a bit more humid.