Rainy and chilly in Maryland through part of Memorial Day weekend

The cold front responsible for the strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening has pushed south of the Baltimore metro. The front will stall just to our south allowing for waves of low pressure to bring periods of rain, breezy, and cool weather to Maryland through Saturday.

Periods of rain, breezy, and cooler weather move into Maryland

Expect a cloudy and cool Thursday with temperatures slowly falling from the upper 60s early Thursday morning into the upper 50s by early Thursday evening. In addition to the cooler temperatures, periods of rain will overspread the area from midday into this afternoon, evening, and tonight. The rain will be accompanied by a gusty and chilly breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday's weather looks cloudy, damp, and chilly. Expect on and off showers throughout the day Friday with highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60°. The rain intensity Friday looks light to moderate, so no flooding is expected if you're traveling for the big holiday weekend.

Memorial Day weekend forecast in Maryland

Rain will impact outdoor plans, especially for the first half of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be quite cool and wet. Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend with periods of steady rain, which could occasionally be heavy at times. Between the rain that falls Thursday and Friday and Saturday's rain, there is the potential for at least an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain before the wet weather lets up. This would be very beneficial, considering current severe drought conditions.

Rain will become more showery Sunday into Memorial Day. There will be a bit more dry time for plans. Temperatures won't be quite as chilly as well; afternoons rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updated timing for the stronger storms on Wednesday afternoon and the specific windows of rain and dreary weather for the upcoming holiday weekend.