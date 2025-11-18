Rainy weather returns to Maryland Tuesday evening, with another chance Friday into Saturday

Rainy weather will return to Maryland Tuesday evening after a cold and frosty start.

Clouds will thicken throughout the daylight hours and our next area of low pressure will move in from the west, bringing a chance for rain through sunrise Wednesday morning.

Rain Tuesday evening across Maryland

Tuesday started dry and cold across Maryland, with early morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s and widespread frost and freeze conditions. Clouds quickly thicken throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 40s.

The next area of low pressure moving in from the Midwest will bring us a round of light to steady rain beginning between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. across our area. The first neighborhoods to experience the rain will be north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. The rain arrival time in the city happens between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This light to moderate rain will continue through the late evening and overnight hours. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25" and 0.50". As of now, winter weather in the form of wet snowflakes and/or sleet should not be a problem within the WJZ viewing area. Our neighbors in western Maryland have a better chance to see some wintry mix, but even in those areas, we are expecting there to be a changeover to rain.

Steady rain should begin tapering off during the Wednesday morning commute. Some residual damp streets and sidewalks are possible, but the weather should be drying out for the tail end of the rush hour Wednesday. Don't expect much sunshine Wednesday or Thursday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies not budging with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday could produce a couple of showers, but it is trending drier.

More wet weather Friday into Saturday

Another storm system pushes in from the west Friday into Saturday with more light to moderate rain across the area. This will also usher in some milder weather Friday morning, with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s to around 60°.

As a cold front crosses the area, cooler air will filter in later Friday into Saturday. This new air mass will also help to dry us out.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Great weather if you're headed to Ravens tailgating or the game Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Thanksgiving travel weather in Maryland

Next week will be a huge week for travel across Maryland and the rest of the United States as we prepare for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. As of now, the best travel weather will come early in the week with sunshine and quiet conditions. Expect highs in the 50s & 60s Sunday through Tuesday. A storm system in the middle of the country may bring us some rainy and unsettled weather for the big travel day Wednesday. Something worth watching!