Rain chances return this week along with spring-like temperatures

Happy Monday, Maryland!

Our warming trend continues today with gusty winds. At least a low chance for a shower or storm is present through the Easter Holiday weekend.

Warming up

Temperatures on Sunday reached around 60° for much of our area. Today, we'll be closer to 70° in many neighborhoods. That's thanks to a southerly wind flow present with gusty winds across the region. A "southerly wind flow" just means that our winds are moving from south to north. That transports warmer air from places like Virginia and the Carolinas to us here in Maryland.

A southwesterly wind remains our dominant wind direction through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer - closer to 80° during the afternoon.

Wind gusts each day could surpass 25 mph.

Rain returns

First Alert Radar already detected showers for many on Monday morning.

That's only the first chance for wet weather this week. Tuesday may be the "pick of the week" due to the lower rain chance. An isolated shower or storm is possible but much of the day appears dry. Tuesday is also looking like our best chance for bright skies this week.

By Wednesday, we'll watch a cold front that'll move through. Some spotty showers move through on Wednesday morning but the afternoon and evening bring the higher likelihood for rain. Wednesday is also our best chance to see storms here in Maryland. Right now the risk for severe storms is low but any storm could still produce a few downpours.

That same front will push south of Maryland, but not too far away. Cloud cover and rain potential remain in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

There is some question on temperatures for the end of the week based on where the front will exactly sit. Be sure to check the forecast if you have plans for the upcoming weekend.