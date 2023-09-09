Maryland Weather: Strong storms with damaging winds leave behind damage

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms forced their way through Maryland Friday, dumping torrential rain and delivering more than 60 mph wind gusts throughout Maryland.

The storms knocked down trees and powerlines, including along I-695 near Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County.

More trees and powerlines were reported down in Randallstown, Cockeysville, Windsor Mill and Woodlawn.

In Harford County, trees and wires were blown down near the intersection of MD-624 Graceton Road and MD-136 Whiteford Road near Pylesville in Harford County.

Across the area, there were bright flashes of lightning.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Showers & storms are likely. Some of the storms could be strong. While widespread severe weather isn't likely, a few of the storms could have isolated pockets of damaging winds and downpours.

Sunday

Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy weather with plenty of humidity. We may see some showers for the Ravens opener on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Next Week

Showers & storms are possible through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday have a few scattered showers, but not many hours are not raining. Wednesday holds the greatest chance for showers & storms. We'll continue to watch the track of "Lee". Right now, the greatest impacts should be rip currents. New England stands a better chance for direct impacts.