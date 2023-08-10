Rachel Morin's family asks for compassion in wake of her 'sudden and tragic' death

BALTIMORE - The family of Rachel Morin is asking for compassion as they continue to grieve the death of the mother of five who was found dead last weekend off the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

"When it's sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope," her mother said in a social media post on Thursday.

The family says they are planning a 5k walk/run in Morin's honor "with a trail of flowers." Morin was an avid runner, her mother said.

Morin reportedly left her home around 6 p.m. last Saturday to go to the popular trail in Bel Air. When she didn't return home, her boyfriend reported her missing later that night.

Her car was located at the trailhead off Williams Street in Bel Air before her body was found by a volunteer during a search on Sunday.

Morin's death, which has garnered international attention, is being investigated as a homicide.

"If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart," her mother stated.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect. They've already received more than 100 tips in the case. A team of detectives is following up on every lead, according to authorities.

Investigators are urging the public to send photos or videos that were taken on or near the trail.

Her sister started an online fundraiser that has raised more than $41,000. She wrote, "This was not an accidental death, and she did not go willingly. She deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty."

The remaining funds will go to her children.

A day after the grisly discovery, fewer people are on the Ma and Pa, but the tragedy weighs heavily on the minds of those who are with the close-knit Harford County community in shock.

"For someone to grab her on the trail, I can't fathom it. For someone to take the chance she's not going to scream and hear her," said Donald Lemon, from Bel Air. "I hope the family gets justice."