Investigators receive more than 100 tips on Morin murder along Harford County trail

BALTIMORE -- It's a homicide case that has gained international attention.

Rachel Morin went missing after going for a walk along a popular train in Harford County over the weekend.

The 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend on Saturday.

She was found dead less than a day later.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect. They've already received more than 100 tips in the case. A team of detectives is following up on every lead, according to authorities.

"We're collecting physical evidence. We're collecting electronic evidence," Col. William Davis/Harford County Sheriff's Office said. "We're out. We're talking to witnesses."

The mystery surrounding what happened to Morin on the MA & PA Heritage Trail still hangs in the air.

Detectives cannot say whether Morin was the victim of a targeted attack or a random act of violence.

As a result, local law-enforcement officials have increased their patrols in the area.

Jessie Josey says she walks along the trail every day. She recalls seeing Morin there quite a bit.

"She was very kind—very kind—very nice, very outspoken," Josey said. "She seemed like she was very into the gym. Stuff like that."

People who use the popular trail are being urged to stay safe and be aware of their surroundings while detectives work on the case.

Josey says she feels comforted by the increased police presence in the area.

"I feel like I'm safe because I see the police officers all around," she said. "They're visible for me."

Investigators are urging the public to send photos or videos that were taken on or near the trail.

"Even if it's something you think is insignificant—that might be the key piece of information that we're looking for," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.