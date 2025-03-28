Watch CBS News
Local News

Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin on Monday

By
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Paul

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Pretrial will begin Monday in the case against Victor Martinez Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, who is accused hiding in a drainage culvert and attacking, raping, and murdering Rachel Morin as she went for a jog on the Ma and Pa train in Harford County on August 5th, 2023. 

"When she showed up, it was like a bright light had appeared in the room; she was full of joy and happiness." That's how Attorney Randolph Rice says Rachel Morin's family hopes she is remembered despite the gruesome details of how she died. 

"There's a lot of evidence, there's a lot of information, you've got DNA, you've got IGG which is the investigative genetic genealogy process, which is brand new investigative work," Rice said. 

The body of the 37-year-old mother of 5 was found the next day. 

It took authorities 10 months to track Hernandez down to a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, thanks to a lead involving IGG technology. 

"It's actually what they used in the Brian Kohberger case in the Idaho murder of the four college students out there. They were able to take DNA collected from a knife sheath and put it in the system and track back a family member in Pa, which ultimately led to the capture of Brian Kohberger, so it is really interesting technology," Rice explained.

He expects that the trial will take at least two weeks, and due to the high publicity of the case, selecting a jury may take longer than normal as well. 

Meanwhile, Bel Air Police are preparing for high traffic, already announcing road closures

Cortland Street and Office Street between Bond and Main Streets will be closed to vehicles during courthouse hours. 

Rice says it's been a long 19 months for Morin's family, and he hopes this trial helps them in the grieving process. 

"This, at least, can be a door to be closed, that they can go through this process of hopefully seeking justice," Rice stated.

Traffic barriers were already set up outside the courthouse on Friday evening, preparing for much expected traffic. 

Ashley Paul
ashley-paul-web-bio-picture.jpg

Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.