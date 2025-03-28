Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin on Monday

Pretrial will begin Monday in the case against Victor Martinez Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, who is accused hiding in a drainage culvert and attacking, raping, and murdering Rachel Morin as she went for a jog on the Ma and Pa train in Harford County on August 5th, 2023.

"When she showed up, it was like a bright light had appeared in the room; she was full of joy and happiness." That's how Attorney Randolph Rice says Rachel Morin's family hopes she is remembered despite the gruesome details of how she died.

"There's a lot of evidence, there's a lot of information, you've got DNA, you've got IGG which is the investigative genetic genealogy process, which is brand new investigative work," Rice said.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of 5 was found the next day.

It took authorities 10 months to track Hernandez down to a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, thanks to a lead involving IGG technology.

"It's actually what they used in the Brian Kohberger case in the Idaho murder of the four college students out there. They were able to take DNA collected from a knife sheath and put it in the system and track back a family member in Pa, which ultimately led to the capture of Brian Kohberger, so it is really interesting technology," Rice explained.

He expects that the trial will take at least two weeks, and due to the high publicity of the case, selecting a jury may take longer than normal as well.

Meanwhile, Bel Air Police are preparing for high traffic, already announcing road closures.

Cortland Street and Office Street between Bond and Main Streets will be closed to vehicles during courthouse hours.

Rice says it's been a long 19 months for Morin's family, and he hopes this trial helps them in the grieving process.

"This, at least, can be a door to be closed, that they can go through this process of hopefully seeking justice," Rice stated.

Traffic barriers were already set up outside the courthouse on Friday evening, preparing for much expected traffic.