Man suspected of killing Rachel Morin charged with murder and assault, held without bond

BALTIMORE— A Maryland Judge ordered Victor Martinez Hernandez, the defendant charged with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin to be held without bond after his initial bail review hearing Friday afternoon in Harford County.

According to a release from the law firm of Rice, Murtha, Psoras the Defendant faces charges of:

Murder - First Degree - Felony - Life Murder - Second Degree - Felony - 40 years max. Rape - First Degree - Felony - Life Rape - Second Degree - Felony - 20 years max. Assault - First Degree - Felony - 25 years max. Assault - Second Degree - Misdemeanor - 10 years max/$2500 Fine.

During the hearing Judge Kerwin A. Miller read the charges against the defendant, explained to him that he has a right to a jury trial, and the basic elements of a jury trial. The Court found that the defendant was a flight risk and a danger to society and noted that he has an ICE detainer and an Interpol Warrant. A Spanish-speaking interpreter was present in the Courtroom to assist interpreted the Court proceedings. Martinez Hernandez refused to make any statements when offered an opportunity.

The Morin family did attend the hearing, and were emotional during the hearing while seeing the Defendant on the video screen and learning new details about the case. During the hearing it was shared that Rachel Morin was beaten to death and found partially naked, according to the law firm's release.

The firm stated, "The Morin family continues to seek justice for Rachel and appreciates the ongoing support from the community, law enforcement, and the media." .