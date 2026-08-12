Rabies alerts issued in Harford, Anne Arundel counties involving racoon, bat and fox

Health officials in Harford and Anne Arundel counties have issued new rabies alerts involving a racoon, a fox and a bat.

The Harford County Health Department said Tuesday it had received confirmation from state health officials that two animals -- a racoon and a fox -- had tested positive for the rabies virus.

The rabid raccoon was found near the 200 block of Cooley Mill Road, in Havre de Grace, while the rabid fox was found near the 700 block of Walters Mill Road in Forest Hill, Maryland. The health department said the rabid animals may have exposed people or pets in surrounding areas.

"Witnessing a raccoon, fox, or other wildlife is not cause for alarm," the department said in a statement. "But if you or your pets have had contact with a raccoon or fox near the specified areas, please call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up."

Anne Arundel bat alert

In Anne Arundel County, an alert was issued by the health department seeking information about anyone who might have come in contact with an infected bat found outside Almondbury Drive in Pasadena. A statement said the bat was found August 9 and tested positive for rabies.

The Arundel County Department of Health is urging anyone who might have come into contact with the bat to contact the department at 410-222-7254. Area residents who discover unexplained wounds on their pets should also reach out to report the injuries.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, skunk or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal's saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Latest warnings follow recent biting incidents

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.

The latest reports of rabid animals follows an incident in July in which a beaver infected with rabies bit a 13-year-old boy at Cunningham Falls State Park in Maryland's Frederick County. The boy sustained injuries to his hands and chest and was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

Then, earlier this month, a 19-year-old man was bitten on the leg while visiting Cunningham Falls State Park.