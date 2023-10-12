Rabid raccoon found in Anne Arundel County, officials warn

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County health officials put out a warning Thursday after a raccoon found in Millersville tested positive for rabies.

Officials are looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon in the 100 block of Natalie Lane, near West Pasadena Road. The raccoon was found on October 5, officials said.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said rabies in animals causes paralysis and changes in behavior. Animals may become very aggressive or unusually friendly.

The DHH provided these rabies prevention tips:

especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets. Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral

animals, especially if they appear to be sick. There is no risk-free contact with these animals with regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases. Do not provide food, water or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not

leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight. Persons considering adopting stray or feral cats should speak with a veterinarian for guidance.

Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.

If you or your pet have had physical contact with an animal that is sick or injured you can contact Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control during business hours at 410-222-8900 or after hours dial 911 and ask for the on-call officer.