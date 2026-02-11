Quiet weather stretch in Maryland, weekend coastal storm risk

The overnight refreeze was not an issue Wednesday morning as temperatures stayed well above the freezing mark. Expect a gusty wind to develop late Thursday morning with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s.

Expect dry weather through Saturday, but a potential coastal storm is still a possibility Sunday into Presidents' Day.

Blustery and brisk weather in Baltimore through Friday

Wednesday will be the mildest of the blustery days ahead of us. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with gusty west to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s for most of the day.

Temperatures Wednesday night will fall below freezing, so the refreeze of the current snow and ice melt will be a concern for travel into the Thursday morning commute. Otherwise Thursday looks blustery and chilly with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the upper 30s, but when you factor in a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, feels like temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to around 30°.

Friday morning we will be dealing with the refreeze once again for the morning commute. Sunshine Friday afternoon and a little less wind will make the day feel nicer. Highs will top out around 40°. Northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will lower feels like temperatures into the middle to upper 30s.

Rain and snow possible in parts of Maryland this weekend

The first half of the weekend continues to look fabulous for Valentine's Day activities on Saturday! Plan on plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures peaking in the 40s to lower 50s across the state. Dry weather will continue into Saturday evening and night if you're making Valentine's Day evening plans as well.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is watching the possibility of a rain and/or snow mix on Sunday. The timing, track, and strength of this storm will determine how much or how little wintry weather we receive in Maryland.

There is also the possibility the storm is a near miss to our south - keeping our forecast chilly and not as wet. The forecast will become clearer late Wednesday into Thursday as the pieces of the weather pattern that will make this storm develop... become clearer.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.