'Quiet quitting': What does it mean and why is it trending?

BALTIMORE -- How much effort do you put into work? Because right now, the phrase "quiet quitting" is exploding on social media.

TikTok videos with millions of views urge you to do your job, but don't let it take over your life.

WJZ's Linh Bui explored this trend, and why it's becoming so popular.

It's a new name for old behavior.

If you go online, you'll see countless takes on "quiet quitting."

Supporters say it's a way to protect your mental health and prioritize your loved ones.

Critics say it's passive-aggressive and means you're not ambitious.

A viral TikTok says to #ActYourWage. Another video urges you to stop going "above and beyond."

The phrase "quiet quitting" is all over social media right now.

It means doing the bare minimum at work; the essential duties of your job, and only during work hours.

"You shouldn't spread yourself too thin," said Rayhaane Fakhori.

Ellis Holland said, "It gives you the option of being able to not overwork yourself."

"I believe that a lot of millennials are adapting that work-life behavior," said Telia Conway. "I think we've learned with the pandemic that a full five-day work week is a little unnecessary."

According to a recent Gallup poll, "quiet quitters" make up at least 50 percent of the US workforce. They say they're not engaged at work.

"There are all kinds of reasons why people may quiet quit," said Shawn Celio, Director of HR Partnerships & Employee and Labor Relations at Morgan State University. "To take care of an elderly parent, it could be your child. You could be an entrepreneur."

Celio said managers should understand everyone has priorities outside of work, and communication is key. Make sure your employees stay engaged through "stay interviews" and "progress check-ins."

"We just gotta make certain that we're having the conversations between managers and employees to meet them where they are, as people and not just as employees," he said.

And although "quiet quitting" is currently a buzzword, the idea is nothing new.

"Life and family. That's more important than sweating all day," said Derik Hayden. "Everybody's finally getting on the bandwagon. You only have so much life left. And what's the point of wasting it working?"