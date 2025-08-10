Quiet and comfortable tonight with increasing humidity on the way

Sunny start to the workweek in Maryland

Sunny start to the workweek in Maryland

It's a quiet, comfortable and dry night ahead with partly cloudy skies through the midnight hour. Areas of patchy fog are possible late tonight as well as a few more clouds as we approach dawn. Many of us wake up to morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

The early half of the week features an area of high pressure that keeps us sunny. A south, southeasterly wind increases temperatures and humidity a bit on Monday and especially as we approach midweek. Our daytime highs register close to average for this time of year in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A disturbance on Wednesday coupled with the heat and humidity could produce a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Thursday brings another chance of rain before what looks like a drier end to the work week.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we transition from this fall teaser back to summer this week.