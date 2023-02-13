Quaker Mill retention pond opens in hopes of preventing catastrophic flooding to downtown Ellicott City

BALTIMORE – Howard County and state officials opened the Quaker Mill Pond along Rogers Avenue and Patapsco River Road on Monday.

The $2.8 million "dry pond" is one of five ponds the county hopes to create with the intent of preventing flood waters from reaching Old Ellicott City.

"After 250 years, this town still has a heartbeat that is just as strong as the day it was founded," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Monday. "(This is) a dry pond that will hold water and it will make sure it won't get to Ellicott City too fast and too dangerously."

The county opened the first of its flood retention ponds through its "EC Safe and Sound" plan in October.

The pond, known as H-7, is located at the intersection of Routes 40 and 29.

H-7 holds more than four million gallons of water.

The Quaker Mill Pond can hold 3.3 million gallons, but is located less than a mile from Old Ellicott City.

"That pond represents hope. It represents progress. And it represents the beginning of the remaining journey we have," Maria Martinez, owner of Primitive Beginnings and Lotus on Main Street, said. "That big 'ol hole represents hope for us."

Martinez, who is also the president of Ellicott City Partnership, said she and county officials are pushing for progress from CSX for help on a North Tunnel project, which would divert water to the Patapsco River through a proposed 18-foot wide tunnel.

"We want to build a more climate-resilient state," Comptroller Brooke Lierman said at the project's ribbon-cutting.

Ball said three additional ponds are at various stages of funding and development.

In 2018, more than 70 businesses along Main Street in Ellicott City were damaged because of raging flood waters.

Sgt. Eddison "Eddie" Hermand died while trying to save a woman in the rising waters in late May. Hermand was a 39-year-old Air Force veteran and a member of the National Guard.