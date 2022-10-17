Retention pond designed to prevent catastrophic flooding in Ellicott City now in place

BALTIMORE - Ellicott City has been ravaged by flooding throughout the years, most recently in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

County, state and local leaders are hoping this new retention pond will protect Ellicott City from future flooding.

Officials announced the completion of H7 Pond, which is Ellicott City's largest flooding mitigation project.

State and local leaders broke ground on a new pond in Ellicott City on in 2018.

The new facility has been constructed within a clover-leaf interchange of the U.S. 40/Baltimore National Pike and Route 29 in Ellicott City.

"Protecting and preserving Ellicott City has been a top priority of my team from Day One," said County Executive Ball. "This facility, the largest of its kind in the Ellicott City watershed, is a major step toward resiliency, and is an amazing accomplishment that will protect our community for decades and centuries to come."

The H7 Pond, which is upstream from Historic Ellicott City, has the capacity to hold enough stormwater to cover a football field 13 feet high, according to Howard County officials.

It is designed to remain dry in usual circumstances but would fill with run-off during heavy storms.

The pond is about two miles upstream. This is just one of several projects that cost about $140 million.

Since the floods in 2016 and 2018, Howard County has been working on plans to prevent devastating floods from reoccurring.

The floods that were supposed to happen only once every 1,000 years hit this area twice in the last six years.

In 2018, roughly 60 business reopened after major flooding, while 15 more decided never to come back.

National Guardsman Sgt. Eddison Hermond died saving a woman trapped in the floodwaters.

In 2016, more than 25 buildings were damaged. Ellicott City had destruction costing more than $22 million, and at least two people died when more than six inches of rain was dumped on Ellicott City in less than two hours.