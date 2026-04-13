Quadruple amputee professional cornhole player indicted on murder charges in Maryland

The quadruple amputee professional cornhole player linked to a deadly shooting in Maryland has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury indicted 27-year-old Dayton Webber on multiple charges in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Bradick Michael Wells, who was found dead in a yard in Charles County in late March.

Webber was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, and extradited to a detention center in Maryland, where he is being held without bond.

The case now moves from the district court to Charles County Circuit Court, where future trial dates will be set.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Webber's attorney for comment. The attorney has previously declined to comment on the case.

The deadly shooting and arrest

Two witnesses told Charles County Sheriff's deputies that they were in the back seat of a car and witnessed a deadly shooting. According to charging documents, the witnesses said Webber shot and killed a passenger during an argument.

The witnesses told officers they refused to help remove the body from the car. They took off as Webber left with the victim's body in the car, charging documents allege.

Wells' body was found about two hours later in a yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, approximately 15 miles from La Plata, where the shooting allegedly happened.

Webber was located at a hospital near Charlottesville, Virginia. He was then arrested by police and was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Wells was then extradited to Maryland to face murder charges.

Attorney argues self-defense

Defense Attorney Andrew Jezic argued during a videoconference for bail review that Webber acted in self-defense and that he expects a "lengthy trial" to prove it, according to The Associated Press.

Jezic told reporters that Webber was "terrified."

"The truth here is that he would have been a murder victim if he had not acted immediately in defense of his life," Jezic said.

Karen Piper Mitchell, a deputy state's attorney, said witnesses told law enforcement that the argument was over a gun that Wells' friend stole from Webber, the Associated Press reports.

Mitchell also claimed that Webber and Wells had a history of arguing, which included an incident in 2024, when Webber told Wells to leave his home. Mitchell said that while Wells was leaving, Webber fired a gunshot from a second-floor window.

Webber is a professional cornhole player

Webber, a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League (ACL), was featured by ESPN in 2023. He competed in the American Cornhole League World Championships in 2021.

In the ESPN profile, Webber's family said he became a quadruple amputee after contracting a bacterial infection that led to sepsis at 10 months old.

The American Cornhole League said in a statement on social media that it's "aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter, and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells."

"At this time, this remains an active legal situation," the ACL statement continued. "We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing. We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, the league will have no further comment."

The ACL told CBS News Baltimore that Webber hasn't been an active participant in the league since late 2024.