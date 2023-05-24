QB Lamar Jackson reportedly ready to join Ravens' teammates at voluntary OTAs

BALTIMORE - Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson is locked in and is reportedly ready to join his Ravens' teammates this week at voluntary organized team activities.

Jackson, who missed Monday's first day of OTAs, was at the facility on Tuesday and is expected to participate when activities resume on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Jackson, earlier this month, signed a five-year $260 million contract extension.

At his press conference, he assured everyone that he would report to OTAs "soon."

Jackson has a new offensive coordinator, in Todd Monken, and several new wide receivers, namely Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor.

The Ravens continue their voluntary team workouts on May 24-25; May 30; June 1-2; June 5-6; and June 8-9. They will have mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.

Training camp gets underway in late July before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 11 in the Ravens' first preseason game.

The Ravens open the regular season at home on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.