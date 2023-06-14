QB Lamar Jackson looking forward to building with new Ravens' teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

BALTIMORE - Quarterback Lamar Jackson finally got the chance to throw to newly-acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week while wearing that purple Ravens' uniform.

Beckham, who hasn't practiced since tearing ACL in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, is easing back into practice and into competitive form. He still was able to catch passes from his new quarterback during mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills.

"I think he looks pretty smooth," Jackson said Wednesday. "He makes crisp routes, great hands, as everybody knows, he can catch the ball. He looked pretty good out there."

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract in April, weeks before Jackson signed his multi-year mega contract extension.

While the two haven't played on the same team before, Jackson said he admires what Beckham has done over the years.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, played with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns before winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

He caught two passes for 52 yards, including a touchdown, before tearing his ACL in that championship game.

"Odell is a legend to a lot of us," Jackson said. "What he did early in his career and that past year when he was with the Rams, Odell is him. It means a lot."

Beckham said he plans on training with Jackson in South Florida between minicamp and training camp, which starts in late July.

"Chemistry is going to develop over time," Beckham said. "We will have plenty of time. The most important thing is getting ready for the season coming up in September. I think being here and being around the guys, being around your brothers and getting to know people, just be a pro."

"I believe it is very important just so we can keep our chemistry going, keep building because the season is right there," Jackson added. "The offseason is pretty much over with."

Over his career, Beckham has 7,367 receiving yards with 56 touchdowns.

He joins an offense that now has Jackson locked in, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, and five former first-round draft picks at wide receiver - Beckham, Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and Loquan Treadwell.

And, the Ravens are learning a new offense coached by coordinator Todd Monken, who coached Beckham in Cleveland.

"There's nothing like having talent," Monken said. "There's only one football still but utilizing multiple personnel groups and trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together, utilizing their skillset when you can get the best matchups, I'm excited to work with them."

The Ravens also have a stout offensive line anchored by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who said he is feeling as good as ever in his career.

Stanley has battled several injuries throughout his Ravens' career, and said staying healthy and protecting Jackson will be big for the team.

"The majority of the time, over the past couple of years, has been spent on rehab," Stanley said. "I've been able to put most of my time (this offseason) on training and building on endurance and becoming an overall better athlete. I am just going to build off what I did last year and just get better. I feel a big difference from the last couple of years."