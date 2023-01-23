Prosecutors file motion opposing Mosby defense withdrawal, hearing set for Friday

BALTIMORE — After attorneys for Baltimore's former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asked to stop representing her in an ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case, federal prosecutors filed a motion Saturday opposing the request.

Mosby's entire defense team attempted to withdraw last week after a series of recent judgments posed major obstacles for them, including the prospect of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.

Prosecutors said the judge should require five of Mosby's six defense attorneys remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby determined that Bolden had broken multiple court regulations in recent months, including using profanity on the courthouse steps, disclosing private juror replies, and filing a motion without a Maryland law license.

In their request to withdraw, Bolden and three other attorneys at his firm stated that they could no longer defend Mosby due to a conflict, while the other two stated that they did not have the time or resources to take up her defense.

A hearing has been set to discuss the defense's motion to withdraw. It will be held via video conference on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. EST.

You can view the full motion where prosecutors opposed Mosby's defense's request below.