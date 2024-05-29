Proposed bill aims to tackle overcrowding in Baltimore County schools

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials are grappling with a proposed bill aimed at tackling school overcrowding. The debate has divided the community and local council members.

Bill 31-24 proposes an amendment to the county's "Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance." This ordinance ensures there are enough roads, water, and schools to support new developments. The bill seeks to guarantee that new housing won't overwhelm local schools.

During a work session on Monday night, both residents and the county council discussed whether the bill would effectively address overcrowding concerns.

"Let's not devote as much in the way of resources to the really good schools," a resident said. "Let's take the ones where people say, 'I don't want to go there,' and make them more attractive, however we can do it most efficiently. Apparently, we have the seats to accommodate the demand, but it's not being adequately distributed."

"It's not that easy," Councilman Mike Ertel of District 6 responded.

Councilman Julian Jones shared with the Baltimore Banner that nine out of 176 Baltimore County public schools are currently overcrowded. A 2018 study by the Sage Policy Group predicts that nearly every Baltimore County high school will be overcrowded by 2027.

A final vote on the measure is set for next Monday.