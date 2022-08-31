Proceeds from beer named after Baltimore Ravens GOAT Ed Reed will go toward city youth

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Union Craft Brewery is out with the newest installment of their Hall of Fame IPA Series.

The GOAT .IP.A., named after, and made with legendary Baltimore Raven's safety and hall of famer, Ed Reed.

"Obviously his career on the field as a hall of fame Raven, greatest safety of all time, speaks for himself," Adam Benesch, the co-founder and CEO of Union Craft Brewery, said.

Released just in time for football seasons, at 6.5% it's perfect for the tailgate or watching the game at home.

"It's got some really great hops," Benesch said. "It has a really really fun citrusy, fruity, tropical hop aroma and taste to it."

It's a great taste that goes towards a great cause. A portion of purchase proceeds will help the city's youth through the Ed Reed Foundation.

"These monies that we receive from Union Brew go directly back into the community in Baltimore and more specifically over to West Baltimore to our youth initiative program," Glenn Younes, the executive director of the Ed Reed Foundation, said "To be able to have adults enjoy a beverage, and the kids, the youth in the community be able to benefit from that, it was a win-win for us. It's really cool."

A cool way to help a Baltimore business and a Baltimore non-profit help the city of Baltimore.

"We live and breathe Baltimore," Benesch said. "And so, we feel like as a Baltimore business if we're not doing our part to elevate our city, what are we really doing?"

GOAT I.P.A. is in store now and will be available throughout the football season.